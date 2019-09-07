Police Arrest Person Suspected of Assaulting Russian Central Election Commission Chair

(@imziishan)

Russian police arrested a person suspected of attacking Russian Central Election Commission (CEC) head Ella Pamfilova, the Russian Interior Ministry's official spokesperson said Saturday

On September 6, an unknown assailant entered Pamfilova's house and used an electroshock weapon against her.

"As a result of the investigation, officers of the Moscow Region Police arrested a suspect of armed assault on the CEC's chairman Ella Pamfilova's house," the spokesperson said.

The suspect is reported to be from one of the Central Asian republics, born in 1983.