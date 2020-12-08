YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th December, 2020) The Armenian police have started arresting people as protesters began to block Yerevan's central and peripheral streets, demanding the resignation of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Tuesday.

Earlier in the day, Armenian opposition called for nationwide rallies demanding that Pashinyan leave office over the Armenia-Azerbaijan ceasefire agreement in the breakaway republic of Nagorno-Karabakh.

Some protesters have reached the government headquarters chanting "Armenia without Nikol" and "Nikol is a traitor.

" The police are said to have arrested several people at the central Mashtots avenue, driving people away from other streets.

On November 10, Pashinyan and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev signed an agreement on a ceasefire in Nagorno-Karabakh that was brokered by Russian President Vladimir Putin, after weeks of hostilities in the area. Under the agreement, Baku will gain control of the territories seized during the recent hostilities, prompting a public outcry in Armenia.