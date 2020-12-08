UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Police Arrest Protesters Demanding Prime Minister's Resignation In Yerevan - Correspondent

Umer Jamshaid 46 seconds ago Tue 08th December 2020 | 03:40 PM

Police Arrest Protesters Demanding Prime Minister's Resignation in Yerevan - Correspondent

YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th December, 2020) The Armenian police have started arresting people as protesters began to block Yerevan's central and peripheral streets, demanding the resignation of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Tuesday.

Earlier in the day, Armenian opposition called for nationwide rallies demanding that Pashinyan leave office over the Armenia-Azerbaijan ceasefire agreement in the breakaway republic of Nagorno-Karabakh.

Some protesters have reached the government headquarters chanting "Armenia without Nikol" and "Nikol is a traitor.

" The police are said to have arrested several people at the central Mashtots avenue, driving people away from other streets.

On November 10, Pashinyan and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev signed an agreement on a ceasefire in Nagorno-Karabakh that was brokered by Russian President Vladimir Putin, after weeks of hostilities in the area. Under the agreement, Baku will gain control of the territories seized during the recent hostilities, prompting a public outcry in Armenia.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Police Russia Yerevan Baku Armenia Vladimir Putin November From Government Agreement Opposition

Recent Stories

Woman official accuses KEMU VC of sexual harassmen ..

21 minutes ago

China strengthens establishment of primary-level f ..

3 minutes ago

IRSA releases 84,000 cusecs water

3 minutes ago

Poland reports 4,423 new COVID-19 cases

5 minutes ago

Rescue service 1122 conducts awareness session on ..

12 minutes ago

Norwegian Air to seek bankruptcy protection in Nor ..

12 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.