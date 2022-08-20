UrduPoint.com

Police Arrest Suspect In Swedish Shopping Mall Shooting

Police Arrest Suspect in Swedish Shopping Mall Shooting

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th August, 2022) Police on Friday arrested a suspect in a shooting at a shopping mall in the Swedish city of Malmo in the southern province of Skane.

Earlier in the day, the shooting took place in the Emporia shopping center in the city of Malmo, as a result of which two people were injured.

"A man has been arrested on suspicion of shooting," the police said in a statement.

The agency said that the immediate threat has been eliminated but urged local residents not to visit the mall, as the police continue to work at the scene.

