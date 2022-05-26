UrduPoint.com

Police Arrest Teen At Texas High School After Reports He Was Armed With Rifle - Statement

Muhammad Irfan Published May 26, 2022 | 04:10 AM

Police Arrest Teen at Texas High School After Reports He Was Armed With Rifle - Statement

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th May, 2022) Local law enforcement near Dallas, Texas, arrested a teenage boy at Berkner High School after receiving reports from a witness who saw him walking with a rifle toward the school, the Richardson Police Department said in a press release.

"On May 25, 2022, at 10:55AM (Central Time), the Richardson Police Department received a phone call from a business in the 1500 block of East Spring Valley Road reporting a male holding what appeared to be a rifle," the release said on Wednesday. "The male was last seen walking towards Berkner High School, located at 1600 East Spring Valley Road.

"

Police officers arrived at Berkner High School within minutes of the call and were able to find the suspect inside, the release said.

Officers searched a car belonging to the suspect, who is a student at the school, and found an AK-47 style pistol and a replica AR-15 long rifle that only shoots soft-gel projectiles, the release said.

Police arrested the teenage boy and charged him with unlawfully carrying a weapon in a weapon-free school zone, the release added.

The incident happened a day after an 18-year-old man shot and killed 19 children and two faculty members at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas.

