Police Arrest Wife Of Russian Opposition Activist Navalny At Moscow Rally

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Sat 23rd January 2021 | 06:20 PM

Police Arrest Wife of Russian Opposition Activist Navalny at Moscow Rally

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd January, 2021) Yulia Navalnaya, the wife of jailed Russian opposition activist Alexey Navalny, was detained at an unauthorized rally in Moscow on Saturday that was called to demand her husband's release.

The 44-year-old posted a selfie on Instagram that appeared to show her inside a police van.

"Sorry for the poor quality. The light is poor inside the police van," she wrote in a caption.

Navalny, 44, was arrested shortly after flying back from Germany last Sunday where he was treated for a suspected poisoning with a nerve agent. His supporters called for nationwide demonstrations on Saturday. About 4,000 people protested a mile away from the Kremlin.

