UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Police Ban Saturday Protests In Hong Kong Over Public Security Concerns

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Thu 29th August 2019 | 04:47 PM

Police Ban Saturday Protests in Hong Kong Over Public Security Concerns

The Hong Kong police announced on Thursday that it was banning the Civil Human Rights Front's (CHRF) rally, scheduled for Saturday, over public security concerns

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th August, 2019) The Hong Kong police announced on Thursday that it was banning the Civil Human Rights Front's (CHRF) rally, scheduled for Saturday, over public security concerns.

"Protesters not only resort to violent acts, arson and road blockades, but also use petrol bombs, steel balls, bricks, lances, rods and other self-made weapons to vandalise public facilities on a large scale, committing a breach of the peace and leading to the injuries of others," the police's five-page letter sent to the CHRF read, as quoted by the South China Morning Post.

In response, CHRF representatives said they would appeal against the decision but hoped that the authorities would withdraw the ban.

The mass protests in Hong Kong initially started in early June as a reaction to proposed amendments to the city's extradition laws but over the months have grown into a full-blown opposition movement. Protesters are now demanding that the withdrawal of the controversial initiative be withdrawn, resignation of Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam, retractions of the government's classification of the violent clashes as riots, an independent inquiry into the police's actions as well as the release of everyone arrested in the clashes with the police.

Related Topics

Petrol Riots Police China Road Hong Kong June Post Government Opposition

Recent Stories

Yemen's Southern Separatists Regain Control Over J ..

4 minutes ago

Marked decline in road traffic accidents in Capita ..

4 minutes ago

Patients face difficulties due to lock-down in IoK ..

4 minutes ago

NESPAK prepares design structure of new academic b ..

1 minute ago

911 processions, 3210 congregations in Moharram

1 minute ago

Traffic plan finalized for Muharram-ul-harram

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.