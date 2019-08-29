Police Ban Saturday Protests in Hong Kong Over Public Security Concerns

The Hong Kong police announced on Thursday that it was banning the Civil Human Rights Front's (CHRF) rally, scheduled for Saturday, over public security concerns

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th August, 2019) The Hong Kong police announced on Thursday that it was banning the Civil Human Rights Front's (CHRF) rally, scheduled for Saturday, over public security concerns.

"Protesters not only resort to violent acts, arson and road blockades, but also use petrol bombs, steel balls, bricks, lances, rods and other self-made weapons to vandalise public facilities on a large scale, committing a breach of the peace and leading to the injuries of others," the police's five-page letter sent to the CHRF read, as quoted by the South China Morning Post.

In response, CHRF representatives said they would appeal against the decision but hoped that the authorities would withdraw the ban.

The mass protests in Hong Kong initially started in early June as a reaction to proposed amendments to the city's extradition laws but over the months have grown into a full-blown opposition movement. Protesters are now demanding that the withdrawal of the controversial initiative be withdrawn, resignation of Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam, retractions of the government's classification of the violent clashes as riots, an independent inquiry into the police's actions as well as the release of everyone arrested in the clashes with the police.