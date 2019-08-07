UrduPoint.com
Police Bar Atambayev's Lawyer From Entering Ex-President's Compound

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Wed 07th August 2019 | 10:54 PM

BISHKEK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th August, 2019) Sergey Slesarev, lawyer of the former Kyrgyz president Almazbek Atambayev, told Sputnik on Wednesday that the police are not letting him to enter his client's residence.

"They stopped me at the checkpoint.

I can't go further," Atambayev said.

According to Slesarev, the current whereabouts of his client is unknown to him. Atambayev's supporters earlier said that the former president had been detained by police in his residence.

