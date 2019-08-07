Sergey Slesarev, lawyer of the former Kyrgyz president Almazbek Atambayev, told Sputnik on Wednesday that the police are not letting him to enter his client's residence

BISHKEK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th August, 2019) Sergey Slesarev, lawyer of the former Kyrgyz president Almazbek Atambayev, told Sputnik on Wednesday that the police are not letting him to enter his client's residence.

"They stopped me at the checkpoint.

I can't go further," Atambayev said.

According to Slesarev, the current whereabouts of his client is unknown to him. Atambayev's supporters earlier said that the former president had been detained by police in his residence.