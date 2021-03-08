Police Beating Athens Resident Sparks Spontaneous Protest in City - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ATHENS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th March, 2021) A spontaneous protest against police brutality has taken place in Athens after officers clubbed a local in the city's Nea Smyrni suburb while checking compliance with quarantine measures, local media has reported on Monday.

According to the police, a motorcycle police unit on Sunday was checking the compliance with health rules at the Nea Smyrni square as there allegedly were multiple complaints about violations. During the check, the police were said to have been attacked by 30 people, resulting in two injured patrolmen and 11 arrests. At the same time, videos emerged on social networks showing five policemen beating a young man who was not resisting.

Almost immediately after the incident hundred of people reportedly took to the streets and marched to the Nea Smyrni police station demanding to stop the abuse of power by the law enforcement officers. Their number is estimated between 300 to 500 people.

According to iefimerida.gr website, there were clashes between protesters and the police with the latter using teargas and flashbang grenades.

The Nea Smyrni authorities condemned the violence, stating it does not reflect well on either residents or the police.

Meanwhile, residents said that only the police were violent.

Greek political parties also demanded to put an end to police brutality.