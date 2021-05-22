UrduPoint.com
Police Begin Detaining People At Illegal Demonstration In Central Berlin

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sat 22nd May 2021 | 09:11 PM

German police stopped an illegal demonstration on its way to Berlin's government district and began detaining people after they refused to disperse, a Sputnik correspondent at the scene reported on Saturday

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd May, 2021) German police stopped an illegal demonstration on its way to Berlin's government district and began detaining people after they refused to disperse, a Sputnik correspondent at the scene reported on Saturday.

Earlier in the day, Berlin police told Sputnik that they had banned several large demonstrations against COVID-19 restrictions scheduled to take place in the German capital on Saturday and Sunday.

Some 16,000 people were expected to rally near the landmark Brandenburg Gate in the city center, where several government buildings are located.

The government quarter near the Brandenburg Gate has been cordoned off by the police.

Berlin began the gradual lifting of COVID-19 restrictions in 14-day intervals on May 18. As of Saturday, residents are still required to wear face masks in public places, observe social distancing, and not leave home for non-essential reasons.

