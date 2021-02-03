UrduPoint.com
Police Begin Detentions On Manezhnaya Square In Moscow

Muhammad Irfan 25 seconds ago Wed 03rd February 2021 | 12:10 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd February, 2021) The Moscow police started detaining people at the city's Manezhnaya Square, a Sputnik correspondent said Tuesday.

The security measures at the square were boosted after calls for unauthorized protests on social networks.

Per the police's orders, the subway stations of Okhotniy Ryad, Ploschad Revolyutsii and Aleksandrovskiy sad are shut down until further notice.

