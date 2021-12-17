UrduPoint.com

Police Believe Arson Possible Cause Of Massive Blaze In Osaka - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 11 seconds ago Fri 17th December 2021 | 11:10 AM

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th December, 2021) Japanese police suspect arson as the cause of the massive fire in the city of Osaka, which resulted in 27 feared dead, the Kyodo news agency reported Friday, citing an investigative source.

Witnesses told police that the fire started after a man in his 60s was seen dispersing liquid from a paper bag, the agency reported.

The fire broke out earlier in the day in a clinic located in an eight-storey building in the western Japanese city and was put out after burning across about 20 square meters (215 square feet), according to the agency.

Of 28 injured, 17 men and 10 women are showing no signs of life and are feared dead.

