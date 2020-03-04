Police in New Zealand have enhanced patrols near mosques in Christchurch in connection with the upcoming anniversary of deadly terrorist attacks and in the light of new threats against worshipers, the national police said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th March, 2020) Police in New Zealand have enhanced patrols near mosques in Christchurch in connection with the upcoming anniversary of deadly terrorist attacks and in the light of new threats against worshipers, the national police said on Wednesday.

On March 15, 2019, New Zealand was rocked by two mass shootings at Al Noor Mosque and the Linwood Islamic Center in the central city of Christchurch. The tragedy left 51 people dead and approximately 50 others injured. The attacker, a 28-year-old Australia native, live-streamed the massacre on Facebook, and the video later appeared on other online platforms.

"Police have increased patrols around Al Noor and Linwood mosques and will be maintaining a visible presence in the community as we approach the anniversary of the terror attacks," the statement said.

Earlier this week, media reported on a new terror threat against Al Noor worshipers that put the Islamic community in New Zealand on high alert. The reports were about a picture posted online showing a man in a balaclava standing outside the mosque with a threat written in English and Ukrainian.

"Canterbury Police this morning executed a search warrant at a Christchurch address in relation to a threat against Al Noor mosque. Police located a number of items at the address, including a vehicle, and we are currently speaking to a 19-year-old man from the address. The man has been charged on an unrelated matter and police are continuing to gather evidence in relation to the Al Noor incident," the police said.

The police also called on the public to not share the photograph.