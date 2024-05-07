Open Menu

Police Break Up Pro-Palestinian Demos In Amsterdam, Berlin

Sumaira FH Published May 07, 2024 | 07:35 PM

Police break up pro-Palestinian demos in Amsterdam, Berlin

Police on Tuesday broke up pro-Palestinian demonstrations at universities in Amsterdam and Berlin, which were inspired by similar demonstrations on campuses around the world

Amsterdam, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2024) Police on Tuesday broke up pro-Palestinian demonstrations at universities in Amsterdam and Berlin, which were inspired by similar demonstrations on campuses around the world.

At the University of Amsterdam, images on public broadcaster NOS showed police baton-charging protesters and smashing up tents at around 4:00 am (0200 GMT), after they refused to leave the campus.

"The demonstration took on a violent nature because later in the evening massive stones were removed from the ground," police said in a statement.

Violence briefly erupted on Monday evening when a small group of counter-protesters wielding flares stormed the main protest.

Demonstrators blocked off some roads to the university, after which police broke up the protest to enable access by emergency services.

Some students hurled stones and fireworks at the officers when they broke up the demo, said police, and more than 120 were arrested.

On Tuesday morning, police began releasing some of those arrested but dozens were still in custody.

The protesters have urged the university to break ties with Israel because of its military offensive in Gaza.

The war in the Gaza Strip was sparked by an unprecedented October 7 attack on Israel by the Palestinian group , which resulted in the deaths of more than 1,170 people, mostly civilians, according to an AFP tally of Israeli official figures.

Related Topics

Attack Protest World Police Israel Gaza Berlin Amsterdam October From

Recent Stories

IHC seeks cases details from provinces against Gan ..

IHC seeks cases details from provinces against Gandapur

7 minutes ago
 MCF purchases new machinery

MCF purchases new machinery

7 minutes ago
 UN chief urges Israel to halt escalation, crossing ..

UN chief urges Israel to halt escalation, crossings be re-opened

7 minutes ago
 China hospital attack leaves two dead, 21 wounded

China hospital attack leaves two dead, 21 wounded

7 minutes ago
 FWMC staff activated for cleanliness of 4 model ro ..

FWMC staff activated for cleanliness of 4 model roads

12 minutes ago
 Karachi Bling Special edition SEP Fashion Summit c ..

Karachi Bling Special edition SEP Fashion Summit concludes

12 minutes ago
Dolphin force arrests 120 POs, 170 dacoits during ..

Dolphin force arrests 120 POs, 170 dacoits during current year

12 minutes ago
 Passport fees update: Check latest details here

Passport fees update: Check latest details here

28 minutes ago
 Huge quantity of unregistered medicines recovered

Huge quantity of unregistered medicines recovered

12 minutes ago
 IESCO notifies power suspension programme

IESCO notifies power suspension programme

12 minutes ago
 229 diseases directly linked to obesity: Experts

229 diseases directly linked to obesity: Experts

5 minutes ago
 USAID hosts workshop to reduce dairy emissions in ..

USAID hosts workshop to reduce dairy emissions in Pakistan

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World