Police capture 16,000 for counterfeiting, illegally selling ID cards

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2019 ) :Chinese police have captured more than 16,000 suspects in a national campaign to crack down on the counterfeiting and illegal purchasing and selling of citizens' ID cards.

Police have solved 32,000 cases and closed 1,900 sites for relevant violations during the campaign starting last year, according to a document issued at a press conference held by the Ministry of Public Security (MPS) on Thursday.

Also, over 4,460 pieces of illegal online information about ID-related violations have been removed, it said.

The document said the police authority is also working with other government departments to establish a blacklist of people fraudulently using others' IDs.

Huang Shuangquan, an official with the MPS' social order management department, called on citizens to carefully keep their ID cards and encouraged the public to report any relevant violations.