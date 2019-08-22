UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Police Capture 16,000 For Counterfeiting, Illegally Selling ID Cards

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Thu 22nd August 2019 | 03:02 PM

Police capture 16,000 for counterfeiting, illegally selling ID cards

Chinese police have captured more than 16,000 suspects in a national campaign to crack down on the counterfeiting and illegal purchasing and selling of citizens' ID cards

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2019 ) :Chinese police have captured more than 16,000 suspects in a national campaign to crack down on the counterfeiting and illegal purchasing and selling of citizens' ID cards.

Police have solved 32,000 cases and closed 1,900 sites for relevant violations during the campaign starting last year, according to a document issued at a press conference held by the Ministry of Public Security (MPS) on Thursday.

Also, over 4,460 pieces of illegal online information about ID-related violations have been removed, it said.

The document said the police authority is also working with other government departments to establish a blacklist of people fraudulently using others' IDs.

Huang Shuangquan, an official with the MPS' social order management department, called on citizens to carefully keep their ID cards and encouraged the public to report any relevant violations.

Related Topics

Police China Government

Recent Stories

Turkey to host Syria summit with Russia, Iran on S ..

3 minutes ago

Turkey 'Neutralizes' 635 PKK Militants in Anti-Ter ..

3 minutes ago

Seoul Decides to End Intelligence Sharing Pact Wit ..

4 minutes ago

Market rates of bullion in Lahore

4 minutes ago

Facebook Removes Dozens of Accounts, Pages Over Li ..

1 minute ago

Int'l Watchdog Urges UN to Set Up Panel to Probe H ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.