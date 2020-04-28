UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Police Catch Suspected Serial Killer Of Barcelona Homeless

Faizan Hashmi 25 minutes ago Tue 28th April 2020 | 04:15 PM

Police catch suspected serial killer of Barcelona homeless

A man suspected of battering to death at least three homeless people in Barcelona during the strict coronavirus lockdown was arrested Tuesday, police said

Barcelona, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2020 ) :A man suspected of battering to death at least three homeless people in Barcelona during the strict coronavirus lockdown was arrested Tuesday, police said .

He was detained in Sant Cugat del Valles on the outskirts of the Mediterranean coastal city, just hours after a homeless person was found murdered in the centre, Catalonia's regional police force, the Mossos d'Esquadra, said in a statement.

The dead body showed signs of a violent death and was found "in the same area where other deaths of the homeless were recorded in recent weeks," a spokeswoman for the force added.

The man had suffered a blow to the head, as did the other suspected victims, news radio Cadena Ser reported.

The streets have been largely deserted since the Madrid government imposed a lockdown on March 14, with people allowed outside only to go to work if they can't work from home, to buy food and medicine and briefly walk their dog.

Four homeless people have been killed in Barcelona, Spain's second city, since March 19. Three were murdered in the last two weeks, all suffered blows to the head.

Related Topics

Dead Police Man Buy Barcelona Madrid Same Spain March All From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Meeting in the MFA of Turkmenistan with the repres ..

18 minutes ago

Ramiz Raja reacts to ban on Umar Akmal

20 minutes ago

Dubai Customs and Industrial and Commercial Bank o ..

26 minutes ago

China begins construction of airport in city borde ..

21 minutes ago

DC chair meetings with committee members of mosque ..

21 minutes ago

Tokyo Not Commenting on Reports of Abe Declining I ..

22 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.