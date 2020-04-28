Police catch suspected serial killer of Barcelona homeless

A man suspected of battering to death at least three homeless people in Barcelona during the strict coronavirus lockdown was arrested Tuesday, police said

Barcelona, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2020 ) :A man suspected of battering to death at least three homeless people in Barcelona during the strict coronavirus lockdown was arrested Tuesday, police said .

He was detained in Sant Cugat del Valles on the outskirts of the Mediterranean coastal city, just hours after a homeless person was found murdered in the centre, Catalonia's regional police force, the Mossos d'Esquadra, said in a statement.

The dead body showed signs of a violent death and was found "in the same area where other deaths of the homeless were recorded in recent weeks," a spokeswoman for the force added.

The man had suffered a blow to the head, as did the other suspected victims, news radio Cadena Ser reported.

The streets have been largely deserted since the Madrid government imposed a lockdown on March 14, with people allowed outside only to go to work if they can't work from home, to buy food and medicine and briefly walk their dog.

Four homeless people have been killed in Barcelona, Spain's second city, since March 19. Three were murdered in the last two weeks, all suffered blows to the head.