Police Charge 17-Year-Old Boy Over Fatal Baltimore Block Party Shooting - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 07, 2023 | 11:52 PM

The police charged a 17-year-old boy as a person of interest in connection with the weekend's block party shooting that killed two people and injured almost 30 others, WBAL-TV 11 News reported on Friday

The charges were issued after officers executed a search warrant on a house, the report said.

The boy remains in the Baltimore Center Booking and Intake Center on charges of possession of a firearm by a minor, assault weapon possession, reckless endangerment, and having a handgun in a vehicle, according to the report.

Baltimore authorities are continuing their investigation into the shooting rampage that occurred during a block party in the city's Brooklyn neighborhood on Sunday. They announced a $28,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest of those responsible for the shooting.

