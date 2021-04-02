UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Police Charge Brussels April Fool's Day 'party' Crowd

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Fri 02nd April 2021 | 12:35 AM

Police charge Brussels April Fool's Day 'party' crowd

Police on horseback and using a water cannon charged a crowd of thousands of people gathered in a Brussels park on Friday for a fake concert announced on social media as an April Fool's Day prank

Brussels, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2021 ) :Police on horseback and using a water cannon charged a crowd of thousands of people gathered in a Brussels park on Friday for a fake concert announced on social media as an April Fool's Day prank.

AFP journalists at the scene saw at least one police officer injured and several people in the crowd arrested in the Bois de Cambre park on the southern side of the Belgian capital.

The police, wearing protective helmets and advancing in a line, moved in to enforce strict Covid-19 social-distancing rules that prohibit gatherings of more than four people outdoors.

The crowd responded by throwing projectiles, hitting at least one police officer.

Brussels law enforcement authorities on Wednesday had issued a warning that the announcement on social media of a "party" was illegal and that its organisers could be prosecuted.

Contacted by AFP, police were not immediately able to give numbers for the size of the crowd, deployment of officers or the number of arrests.

Belgium on Saturday imposed tighter restrictions aimed at curbing surging Covid infection numbers.

They include closing schools, keeping borders closed, limiting access to non-essential shops and lowering the number of people able to meet outdoors to four.

Related Topics

Injured Police Water Social Media Brussels April

Recent Stories

Presidential Camels dominate ‘Al Shahaniya&#039; ..

56 minutes ago

Deputy Speaker seeks report of Hindu Journalist's ..

6 minutes ago

Global Commercial Oil Inventories to Fall to 5-Yea ..

6 minutes ago

French Upper House Approves National Strategy to C ..

6 minutes ago

Lahore High Court extends interim bail of Rana San ..

8 minutes ago

Election Commission of Pakistan seeks applications ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.