Police Charge Chelsea Star Sam Kerr With 'racially Aggravated Offence'
Muhammad Irfan Published March 05, 2024 | 11:30 AM
Sydney, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2024) Chelsea and Australian women's football star Sam Kerr has been charged with a "racially aggravated offence" following a dispute involving a police officer, London's Metropolitan Police said Tuesday.
The 30-year-old striker, one of the highest profile and best-paid players in the women's game, was charged following an incident in London in January 2023, a police statement read.
The alleged dispute was sparked when a police officer responded to a "complaint involving a taxi fare", police added.
Kerr is one of Australian football's most treasured figures, and once graced the cover of the FIFA video game alongside French superstar Kylian Mbappe.
Governing body Football Australia said it was "aware of the legal proceedings involving Sam Kerr in the United Kingdom".
"As this is an ongoing legal matter, we are unable to provide further comment at this time," it said in a statement.
She has scored 99 goals in 128 career games for English heavyweights Chelsea -- but is currently sidelined by a serious knee injury.
The 2023 Ballon d'Or runner-up scored the only goal in Chelsea's 1-0 win over Manchester United in last season's FA Cup final.
