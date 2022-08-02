UrduPoint.com

Police Charge UK Man Over Crossbow Threat To Queen

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 02, 2022 | 10:11 PM

Police charge UK man over crossbow threat to Queen

Police on Tuesday charged a 20-year-old man with an offence under Britain's 1842 Treason Act after arresting him armed with a crossbow at Windsor Castle as Queen Elizabeth II spent Christmas Day there

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2022 ) :Police on Tuesday charged a 20-year-old man with an offence under Britain's 1842 Treason Act after arresting him armed with a crossbow at Windsor Castle as Queen Elizabeth II spent Christmas Day there.

Jaswant Singh Chail, from Southampton in southern England, has also been charged with making threats to kill and possession of an offensive weapon following the incident at the castle, southwest of London, last year.

He is currently in custody and will appear at Westminster Magistrates' Court in the British capital on August 17, London's Metropolitan Police said.

"The CPS (Crown Prosecution Service) has authorised the Metropolitan Police to charge Jaswant Singh Chail with offences after he was arrested in the grounds of Windsor Castle on 25 December 2021 carrying a crossbow," Nick price of the CPS, which oversees prosecutions in England and Wales, said.

"This decision has been made following an investigation carried out by the Met's Counter Terrorism Command," he added.

Chail has been charged under a section of the Treason Act, which makes it an offence to assault the Queen, or have a firearm or offensive weapon in her presence with intent to injure or alarm her, or to cause a breach of peace.

It is extremely rare for charges to be brought under this particular 180-year-old treason law.

In the last case, Briton Marcus Sarjeant was sentenced to five years' imprisonment in 1981 after pleading guilty to firing blank shots at the monarch when she was on parade.

However, William Joyce -- also known as Lord Haw Haw, who collaborated with Germany during World War II -- was the last person to be convicted under the separate and more serious 1351 Treason Act.

Following the Windsor Castle incident, the Met said that security processes were triggered within moments of the breach and that the individual did not enter any buildings.

It happened as the Queen spent a low-key Christmas Day at the castle with her eldest son and heir to the throne, Prince Charles, and his wife Camilla.

The Queen usually celebrates Christmas at her Sandringham estate in eastern England, but she remained in Windsor last year as a precautionary measure amid resurgent Covid-19 cases.

Although the intruder was intercepted quickly, it recalled an earlier, more serious intrusion in 1982.

On that occasion, a man in his 30s entered Queen Elizabeth's private chambers at Buckingham Palace while she was in bed before police apprehended him.

Last summer, a man was arrested after scaling the gates of the Palace.

In 2020, a homeless man scaled its walls and bedded down for the night in its grounds before being caught.

Related Topics

Firing Police Christmas Wife Germany London Windsor Man Southampton Price Wales August December 2020 World War From Weapon Court

Recent Stories

Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi inspects floo ..

Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi inspects flood fit areas

2 minutes ago
 Azadi Cup Karate Tournament to begin on Aug 12

Azadi Cup Karate Tournament to begin on Aug 12

2 minutes ago
 Chief Minister saddened over army helicopter crash ..

Chief Minister saddened over army helicopter crash

2 minutes ago
 Zawahiri killing boosts Biden on Afghan exit anniv ..

Zawahiri killing boosts Biden on Afghan exit anniversary

2 minutes ago
 Chief Secretary reviews second phase of AIP in mer ..

Chief Secretary reviews second phase of AIP in merged districts

5 minutes ago
 Burl, Jongwe star for Zimbabwe in first T20 series ..

Burl, Jongwe star for Zimbabwe in first T20 series win over Bangladesh

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.