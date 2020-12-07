Police Checking Aeroflot Plane at JFK After Reports of Explosives on Board - Embassy

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th December, 2020) New York police are checking an Aeroflot plane that has arrived at the John F. Kennedy International Airport from Moscow for explosive devices, a spokesperson of the Russian Embassy in the US told Sputnik.

"The police received a notification about the presence of an explosive device on board and are working on it at the moment. As far as we know, they are searching the plane for explosive devices," the spokesperson said.

According to the Russian Embassy, the Aeroflot flight back to Moscow is now delayed. There is currently no information regarding the search results or any possible detentions.

A representative of Port Authority Police told Sputnik that all passengers have disembarked the plane.

The John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK) said in a statement on Twitter that the incident has in no way affected its flight operations.

"Due to an ongoing incident, emergency personnel and activity may be observed at #JFK airport. Please note that the airport is fully open and flights are operating without delays," the Sunday statement says.

The Aeroflot plane landed at JFK at around 3:45 p. m. local time (20:45 GMT) on Sunday.