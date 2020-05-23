Police Checking Reports About Hostage Situation in Moscow Bank - Emergency Services

The police are looking into reports about a hostage situation in a bank at Zemlyanoy Val St., 41, in central Moscow, a representative of the emergency services told Sputnik on Saturday

"The services are at the scene," the representative said.