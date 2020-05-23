Police Checking Reports About Hostage Situation In Moscow Bank - Emergency Services
Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sat 23rd May 2020 | 04:49 PM
The police are looking into reports about a hostage situation in a bank at Zemlyanoy Val St., 41, in central Moscow, a representative of the emergency services told Sputnik on Saturday
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd May, 2020) The police are looking into reports about a hostage situation in a bank at Zemlyanoy Val St., 41, in central Moscow, a representative of the emergency services told Sputnik on Saturday.
"The services are at the scene," the representative said.