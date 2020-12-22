(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd December, 2020) Simon Byrne, the chief constable at the police service of Northern Ireland, on Tuesday apologized over the handling of Black Lives Matter (BLM) protests in Belfast and Derry in the United Kingdom after the ombudsman found the police actions unfair and discriminatory.

Earlier in the day, Marie Anderson, the police ombudsman for Northern Ireland, issued the report into the law enforcement's operation at the BLM protest on June 6, finding differential treatment compared with those attending the "Protect our Monuments" rally on June 1. According to The Guardian, no fines were handed to some "Protect our Monuments" protesters, while 70 BML supporters were fined 60 Pounds ($80).

"It is clear to me that some members of the black and minority ethnic community have been frustrated, angry and upset by our policing response and our relationship with them has suffered. For that I am sorry, and I am determined in that regard to put things right," Byrne said, as quoted by The Guardian.

The Black Lives Matter protests erupted in Europe and the United States after African-American man George Floyd died as a result of actions during an arrest by a white police officer in the US on May 25. The supporters of the movement protest against racism and a lack of police accountability.