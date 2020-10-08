Police Chief Dies in Northern Afghanistan After Being Injured in Clash - Ministry

(@FahadShabbir)

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th October, 2020) A police security chief of Afghanistan's northern province of Baghlan, Mahura Andarabi, died several days after a clash with militants, a spokesman for the Interior Ministry said on Thursday.

"The security chief of Baghlan police, who was wounded some time ago while defending the country against the enemies of Afghanistan, was martyred," Tariq Areen said on Twitter.

On October 1, an anonymous source told Sputnik that Andarabi and three of his bodyguards were wounded during a clash in the city of Pol-e-Khomri. According to the source, militants launched an offensive against Afghan checkpoints in one of the city's areas and Andarabi was injured by an airstrike during a clash.