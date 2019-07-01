Police Chief Faces Crimes Against Humanity Charge Over S.Lanka Attacks
Mon 01st July 2019 | 08:33 PM
Sri Lanka's police chief and a top defence official should be tried for "grave crimes against humanity" over their failure to prevent Easter bombings, the state prosecutor said Monday
Dappula de Livera said Inspector-General of Police Pujith Jayasundara and Defence Secretary Hemasiri Fernando failed to heed advance warnings of the April 21 attacks that killed 258 people.