Police Chief Faces Crimes Against Humanity Charge Over S.Lanka Attacks

Muhammad Irfan 26 seconds ago Mon 01st July 2019 | 08:33 PM

Police chief faces crimes against humanity charge over S.Lanka attacks

Sri Lanka's police chief and a top defence official should be tried for "grave crimes against humanity" over their failure to prevent Easter bombings, the state prosecutor said Monday

Colombo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 1st Jul, 2019 ) :Sri Lanka's police chief and a top defence official should be tried for "grave crimes against humanity" over their failure to prevent Easter bombings, the state prosecutor said Monday.

Dappula de Livera said Inspector-General of Police Pujith Jayasundara and Defence Secretary Hemasiri Fernando failed to heed advance warnings of the April 21 attacks that killed 258 people.

