Police Chief in US' Columbus Recommends Firing Officer Who Killed African-American Man

Thomas Quinlan, the police chief of the eastern US city of Columbus, has filed charges against police officer Adam Coy who killed an unarmed African-American man, Andre Hill, and recommended the Columbus Public Safety Department's chief Ned Pettus to terminate Coy for critical misconduct

On Tuesday, Coy was relieved of his duties following the fatal shooting of Hill. According to Columbus' Mayor Andrew Ginter, Coy and his colleagues failed to activate their body cameras before Coy fired at Hill, and the cameras took only the video of deadly shooting with no audio being recorded.

"I have filed two departmental charges alleging critical misconduct against officer Coy. After an expedited investigation, I have sustained those charges. Based on these findings, I am recommending discipline of termination," Quinlan wrote on his Twitter account.

The police chief stressed that he had watched the video of the incident captured by Coy's body camera and had enough evidence to initiate his termination.

"Like all of you, I witnessed his critical misconduct firsthand via his body-worn camera.

I have seen everything I need to see to reach the conclusion that Officer Coy must be terminated, immediately. Some may call this a rush to judgment. It is not," Quinlan said.

The police chief added that the Columbus City Attorney's Office had launched two investigations regarding Coy and the other officers involved in the incident over unreasonable use of deadly force, failure to activate their body-worn cameras and render first aid to Hill.

On December 4, Columbus already witnessed another 23 year-old African-American man, Casey Goodson, killed outside his home by the Franklin County Sheriff's Deputy Jason Meade.

A series of African-American deaths caused by police has brought into question the basic principles of the US law-enforcement agencies and judiciary system, and has exposed incidents of racism in treating unarmed African-American suspects. According to the Black Lives Matter movement, which was founded back in 2013, African-American communities in the US suffer from violence and abuse caused by the state.