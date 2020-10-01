UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Police Chief Of Afghanistan's Shah Wali Kot District Injured By Mine Blast - Source

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Thu 01st October 2020 | 10:00 AM

Police Chief of Afghanistan's Shah Wali Kot District Injured by Mine Blast - Source

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st October, 2020) The police chief of the Shah Wali Kot District of Afghanistan's Kandahar Province has been injured as a result of a mine explosion, a security source told Sputnik on Thursday.

"A bomb blast hit the police chief of Shah Wali Kot District, Col.

Pacha Khan, late yesterday and injured [him] along with three guards," the source said.

The Taliban Islamist movement, which is responsible for many attacks across the country, has not commented on the incident yet.

The police chief of the Shah Wali Kot was also injured by a car bomb attack on the police headquarters three months ago.

Related Topics

Taliban Injured Attack Afghanistan Police Bomb Blast Car Kandahar

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

39 minutes ago

UAE secures 24.8 per cent of Japan&#039;s crude oi ..

8 hours ago

India announces more COVID-19 related relaxations

11 hours ago

Ministry of Community Development promotes senior ..

11 hours ago

Rulers of Emirates congratulate Amir of Kuwait

11 hours ago

Nawaz should surrender before law; proposes Nadeem ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.