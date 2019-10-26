Police Chief, Officer Injured in Suicide Bomb Attack in Central Afghanistan

A police officer and a police chief were injured on Saturday in a suicide bomb attack in Uruzgan province in central Afghanistan, police told Sputnik

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th October, 2019) A police officer and a police chief were injured on Saturday in a suicide bomb attack in Uruzgan province in central Afghanistan, police told Sputnik.

The suicide bomber exploded himself in Dehrawud district of the province.

"The suicide bomber was killed in the area, commander Shah [Mohammad] and one of his guards were injured," the district's chief, Abdul Manan Alizai said.

The attack took place around 1p.m. local time [8:30 GMT] near a local fruit market.