UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Police Chief Proposes Permanent Fence Around US Capitol After January 6 Incident

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Fri 29th January 2021 | 04:40 AM

Police Chief Proposes Permanent Fence Around US Capitol After January 6 Incident

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th January, 2021) Acting chief of US Capitol Police Yogananda Pittman called for making the fence recently put around the seat of the national legislature permanent and for back-up forces to prevent threats to the security of the building.

"In light of recent events, I can unequivocally say that vast improvements to the physical security infrastructure must be made to include permanent fencing, and the availability of ready, back-up forces in close proximity to the Capitol," Pittman said in a statement on Thursday.

On January 6, a group of supporters of former President Donald Trump entered the US Capitol to protest the lawmakers accepting the electoral slates from several US states that Trup claims were invalid and robbed him of election victory.

In the melee outside the building, three people died, including an Air Force veteran and Trump supporter who was shot by police.

Pittman said that an insufficient security of the building has been for years viewed as an issue with specific recommendations for a permanent perimeter fence dating back to as early as 2006.

The January 6 incident marked the most significant breach of US Capitol grounds since the British set fire to it in 1814.

Related Topics

Election Fire Protest Police Trump Died January From

Recent Stories

Improving quality of digital life is key to reinfo ..

6 hours ago

UN Chief Says 2021 Must Be Year to Put World Back ..

4 hours ago

Saudi Arabia Plans to Sell Shares of Aramco to Boo ..

4 hours ago

Number of Ukrainians Willing to Participate in Pro ..

4 hours ago

US Ad Blitz Seeks Biden Clemency for Non-Violent P ..

4 hours ago

EU agency recommends 3 weeks between Pfizer/BioNTe ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.