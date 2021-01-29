Police Chief Proposes Permanent Fence Around US Capitol After January 6 Incident

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th January, 2021) Acting chief of US Capitol Police Yogananda Pittman called for making the fence recently put around the seat of the national legislature permanent and for back-up forces to prevent threats to the security of the building.

"In light of recent events, I can unequivocally say that vast improvements to the physical security infrastructure must be made to include permanent fencing, and the availability of ready, back-up forces in close proximity to the Capitol," Pittman said in a statement on Thursday.

On January 6, a group of supporters of former President Donald Trump entered the US Capitol to protest the lawmakers accepting the electoral slates from several US states that Trup claims were invalid and robbed him of election victory.

In the melee outside the building, three people died, including an Air Force veteran and Trump supporter who was shot by police.

Pittman said that an insufficient security of the building has been for years viewed as an issue with specific recommendations for a permanent perimeter fence dating back to as early as 2006.

The January 6 incident marked the most significant breach of US Capitol grounds since the British set fire to it in 1814.