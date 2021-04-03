UrduPoint.com
Police Chief Says Officer, Suspect Dead In Attack On US Capitol

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Sat 03rd April 2021 | 12:40 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd April, 2021) Two individuals have died in the attack on the US Capitol, including the suspect and a police officer who was injured in the incident, acting US Capitol Police Chief Yogananda Pittman said on Friday.

"The suspect rammed his car into two of our officers and then hit the north barricade barrier. At such time the suspect exited the vehicle with a knife in hand," Pittman said during a press conference. "Our officers then engaged that suspect. He did not respond to verbal commands. The suspect did start lunging toward US Capitol Police officers at which time US Capitol Police officers fired upon the suspect.

At this time the suspect has been pronounced deceased."

Pittman added that one of the two police officers rammed by the vehicle died from the sustained injuries.

Washington Metropolitan Police Chief Robert Contee said during the press conference that the attack does not appear to be terrorism-related, but the investigation is ongoing and investigators will continue to see if there are any links to terrorism.

Contee added that there appears to be no ongoing threat directed at the US Capitol following the attack.

