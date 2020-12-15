UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Police Clash With Anti-lockdown Protesters In Ukraine

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Tue 15th December 2020 | 10:40 PM

Police clash with anti-lockdown protesters in Ukraine

Forty policemen were injured during clashes with anti-lockdown protesters in Ukraine's capital Kiev on Tuesday, police said in a statement

Kiev, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2020 ) :Forty policemen were injured during clashes with anti-lockdown protesters in Ukraine's capital Kiev on Tuesday, police said in a statement.

Several thousand protesters -- including entrepreneurs and small businesses owners -- gathered on Maidan (Independence) Square in central Kiev to take part in a rally against recently announced virus measures.

Last week the ex-Soviet republic said it will shutter non-essential business, gyms and schools starting January 8 in a bid to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

The restrictions will be in place until January 24.

Protesters attempted to put up tents on the square but were stopped by the police.

Participants at the rally said law enforcement officers sprayed tear gas at the crowd, according to reports from local media.

An AFP journalist saw ambulances heading towards the square and one injured activist being carried away from the crowd.

There have been no official figures on injuries among the protesters.

Kiev police said in a statement that forty officers suffered chemical burns to their eyes and one policeman sustained an injury to his head.

Ukraine has reported more than 909,000 coronavirus infections since the start of the pandemic, some 15,000 of them fatal.

Related Topics

Injured Police Business Ukraine Kiev Independence January Gas Media From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Stimulus hopes, vaccine progress helps stocks rise ..

1 minute ago

Autos drive solid gain in November US industrial o ..

1 minute ago

Guinea's Conde takes oath after disputed elections ..

1 minute ago

Bangladesh confirms Windies tour dates

1 minute ago

Russia's FMBA Says About 30% of Studied Territorie ..

4 minutes ago

Spanish National Court Dismisses Case Against Russ ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.