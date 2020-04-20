Police Clash With Residents In Locked-down Paris Suburbs
Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Mon 20th April 2020 | 08:28 PM
Police fought running battles in two of Paris's northern suburbs overnight on Sunday, with residents accusing officers of using heavy-handed tactics to enforce France's strict coronavirus lockdown
Residents burnt cars and shot fireworks at police, who responded with rubber bullets and tear gas in the suburbs of Villeneuve-la-Garenne and Aulnay-sous-Bois, witnesses and police said on Monday.
The violence began on Saturday when a motorcyclist was injured during a police check in Villeneuve-la-Garenne, prompting a crowd to gather.
A police statement said the group targeted officers with "projectiles" in a near two-hour standoff.
The motorcyclist crashed into the open door of a police car, suffering a broken leg and undergoing surgery.
Residents allege the door was opened deliberately so that the rider would smash into it.
The 30-year-old will lodge a complaint against the officers, his family and a lawyer told AFP, while prosecutors have opened an investigation.
By Monday morning, calm had returned to Villeneuve-la-Garenne after asecond night of riots, fires and explosions, according to an AFP journalist.