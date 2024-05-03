Open Menu

Police Clear Pro-Gaza Sit-in At Top Paris University

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 03, 2024 | 03:50 PM

Police clear pro-Gaza sit-in at top Paris university

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2024) Police entered Paris' Sciences Po university on Friday to remove dozens of students staging a pro-Gaza sit-in in the entrance hall, AFP journalists saw, as protests fire political debate about the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

One student told reporters "around 50 students were still inside the rue Saint-Guillaume site" when police entered.

Bastien, 22, told AFP he and other protesters had been peacefully brought out in groups of 10 by officers.

Another, Lucas, studying for a master's degree, said "some students were dragged and others gripped by the head or shoulders".

Administrators had closed Sciences Po's main buildings on Friday in response to the sit-in and called for remote classes instead.

They said "around 70 to 80 people" were occupying the foyer of the central Paris building.

Prime Minister Gabriel Attal's office said such protests would be dealt with using "total rigour", adding that 23 university sites had been "evacuated" on Thursday.

Students from the university's Palestine Committee had earlier told reporters they faced a "disproportionate" response from police, who had blocked access to the site before moving in.

They also complained of a lack of "medical assistance" for seven students who had started a hunger strike "in solidarity with Palestinian victims".

Related Topics

Fire Prime Minister Police Palestine Student Po Paris SITE From

Recent Stories

Pakistan confirm South Africa tour details

Pakistan confirm South Africa tour details

28 minutes ago
 Ranbir Kapoor showers praise on beauty of Mahira K ..

Ranbir Kapoor showers praise on beauty of Mahira Khan

40 minutes ago
 iCube Qamar: Pakistan successfully launches first ..

ICube Qamar: Pakistan successfully launches first lunar mission

53 minutes ago
 Deputy PM Dar calls for OIC's joint action to conf ..

Deputy PM Dar calls for OIC's joint action to confront rising Islamophobia

3 hours ago
 Bus Plunge in Chilas Claims 20 Lives

Bus Plunge in Chilas Claims 20 Lives

3 hours ago
 Pakistan to launch first lunar orbit mission 'ICUB ..

Pakistan to launch first lunar orbit mission 'ICUBE-Qamar' today

3 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 May 2024

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 May 2024

7 hours ago
 Dar for joint action to counter Islamophobia in co ..

Dar for joint action to counter Islamophobia in context of Israeli aggression ag ..

16 hours ago
 Azam Tarar urges for effective implementation of A ..

Azam Tarar urges for effective implementation of Action Plan for Human Rights

16 hours ago
 PAF cadets' graduation ceremony held

PAF cadets' graduation ceremony held

16 hours ago
 One-day national seminar "Great Power Competition: ..

One-day national seminar "Great Power Competition: Challenges and Opportunities ..

16 hours ago

More Stories From World