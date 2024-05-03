Police Clear Pro-Gaza Sit-in At Top Paris University
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 03, 2024 | 03:50 PM
Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2024) Police entered Paris' Sciences Po university on Friday to remove dozens of students staging a pro-Gaza sit-in in the entrance hall, AFP journalists saw, as protests fire political debate about the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.
One student told reporters "around 50 students were still inside the rue Saint-Guillaume site" when police entered.
Bastien, 22, told AFP he and other protesters had been peacefully brought out in groups of 10 by officers.
Another, Lucas, studying for a master's degree, said "some students were dragged and others gripped by the head or shoulders".
Administrators had closed Sciences Po's main buildings on Friday in response to the sit-in and called for remote classes instead.
They said "around 70 to 80 people" were occupying the foyer of the central Paris building.
Prime Minister Gabriel Attal's office said such protests would be dealt with using "total rigour", adding that 23 university sites had been "evacuated" on Thursday.
Students from the university's Palestine Committee had earlier told reporters they faced a "disproportionate" response from police, who had blocked access to the site before moving in.
They also complained of a lack of "medical assistance" for seven students who had started a hunger strike "in solidarity with Palestinian victims".
Recent Stories
Pakistan confirm South Africa tour details
Ranbir Kapoor showers praise on beauty of Mahira Khan
ICube Qamar: Pakistan successfully launches first lunar mission
Deputy PM Dar calls for OIC's joint action to confront rising Islamophobia
Bus Plunge in Chilas Claims 20 Lives
Pakistan to launch first lunar orbit mission 'ICUBE-Qamar' today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 May 2024
Dar for joint action to counter Islamophobia in context of Israeli aggression ag ..
Azam Tarar urges for effective implementation of Action Plan for Human Rights
PAF cadets' graduation ceremony held
One-day national seminar "Great Power Competition: Challenges and Opportunities ..
More Stories From World
-
Kremlin blasts 'dangerous' Macron comments on troops to Ukraine9 minutes ago
-
Kenya floods death toll tops 200 as cyclone approaches19 minutes ago
-
Japan town begins blocking Mt Fuji view from 'bad-mannered' tourists39 minutes ago
-
China launches first probe to collect samples from far side of Moon49 minutes ago
-
Sir Run Run Hospital affiliated with Zhejiang University School of Medicine celebrates 30th annivers ..1 hour ago
-
El Kaabi hits three as Olympiakos shock Aston Villa, Fiorentina edge Brugge1 hour ago
-
Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index closes 1.48 pct higher2 hours ago
-
China box office daily report2 hours ago
-
China launches special campaign concerning summer marine fishing ban2 hours ago
-
Singapore's FDI up 10 pct in 20232 hours ago
-
UK's Labour calls for general election after strong early showing in local polls2 hours ago
-
Seoul spy agency warns N. Korea plotting attacks on embassies2 hours ago