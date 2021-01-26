UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Police Complete Operation In France's Versailles To Neutralize Knife-Armed Man

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Tue 26th January 2021 | 06:00 PM

Police Complete Operation in France's Versailles to Neutralize Knife-Armed Man

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th January, 2021) The French troops have neutralized a man armed with a knife, who had previously barricaded himself in his house in the city of Versailles, the police unit in the Yvelines department said on Tuesday.

Local security forces were deployed to neutralize the 77-year-old man, who was reportedly seen with a hunting knife by his neighbors before he locked himself in the house, earlier in the day. They were joined by RAID, an elite police tactical unit.

"The end of the intervention of #Police and #Secours [Rescue services]," the Yvelines police department tweeted.

The man surrendered to police without resistance, the BFMTV broadcaster said, citing police sources, He is reported to have mental disorders.

The police arrived at the place following the alert from the man's wife, who left their house earlier in the day.

Related Topics

Police Wife Alert Versailles Man From

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid receives credentials of new am ..

18 minutes ago

‘PM Office could be mortgaged if it’s just sym ..

37 minutes ago

Iran Will Return to Full Compliance With JCPOA If ..

46 minutes ago

BISE offers 'special chance' to candidates of HSSC ..

47 minutes ago

Air pollution linked to irreversible sight loss: s ..

47 minutes ago

PTA blocks website for uploading blasphemous movie ..

47 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.