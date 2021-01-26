MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th January, 2021) The French troops have neutralized a man armed with a knife, who had previously barricaded himself in his house in the city of Versailles, the police unit in the Yvelines department said on Tuesday.

Local security forces were deployed to neutralize the 77-year-old man, who was reportedly seen with a hunting knife by his neighbors before he locked himself in the house, earlier in the day. They were joined by RAID, an elite police tactical unit.

"The end of the intervention of #Police and #Secours [Rescue services]," the Yvelines police department tweeted.

The man surrendered to police without resistance, the BFMTV broadcaster said, citing police sources, He is reported to have mental disorders.

The police arrived at the place following the alert from the man's wife, who left their house earlier in the day.