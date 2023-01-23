Police Conducing Check Into Blogger Edward Bil for Discrediting Russian Armed Forces

Police are conducting a check for discrediting the Russian armed forces into blogger Edward Bil due to an old meme, his lawyer Sergei Zhorin told Sputnik on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd January, 2023) Police are conducting a check for discrediting the Russian armed forces into blogger Edward Bil due to an old meme, his lawyer Sergei Zhorin told Sputnik on Monday.

"Police have a request, in which the applicant asks to conduct a check ... In this case, there is no and cannot be any discredit for many reasons," Zhorin said.

The lawyer also said that the controversial meme was three years old, and there had been no such criminal article back then. He added that Bil was supporting the special military operation in Ukraine, and it seemed like the requests' applicant had some kind of personal animosity, thus this check was far-fetched and had no serious grounds.

Edward Bil is a notorious Russian blogger, who, in April 2021, drove into the oncoming lane in the center of Moscow and crashed into four cars. As a result of the accident, an employee of the Lower House of the Russian parliament was seriously injured. In March 2022, Bil was sentenced to one year and two months over the traffic accident. In November 2022, he was released.