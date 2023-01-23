UrduPoint.com

Police Conducing Check Into Blogger Edward Bil For Discrediting Russian Armed Forces

Faizan Hashmi Published January 23, 2023 | 11:25 PM

Police Conducing Check Into Blogger Edward Bil for Discrediting Russian Armed Forces

Police are conducting a check for discrediting the Russian armed forces into blogger Edward Bil due to an old meme, his lawyer Sergei Zhorin told Sputnik on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd January, 2023) Police are conducting a check for discrediting the Russian armed forces into blogger Edward Bil due to an old meme, his lawyer Sergei Zhorin told Sputnik on Monday.

"Police have a request, in which the applicant asks to conduct a check ... In this case, there is no and cannot be any discredit for many reasons," Zhorin said.

The lawyer also said that the controversial meme was three years old, and there had been no such criminal article back then. He added that Bil was supporting the special military operation in Ukraine, and it seemed like the requests' applicant had some kind of personal animosity, thus this check was far-fetched and had no serious grounds.

Edward Bil is a notorious Russian blogger, who, in April 2021, drove into the oncoming lane in the center of Moscow and crashed into four cars. As a result of the accident, an employee of the Lower House of the Russian parliament was seriously injured. In March 2022, Bil was sentenced to one year and two months over the traffic accident. In November 2022, he was released.

Related Topics

Accident Injured Police Ukraine Moscow Russia Parliament Traffic March April November Criminals Employment

Recent Stories

US House Democratic Leader Taps Schiff, Swalwell f ..

US House Democratic Leader Taps Schiff, Swalwell for Intelligence Panel - Letter

17 seconds ago
 Strategy being formulated for quick resolution of ..

Strategy being formulated for quick resolution of taxpayers' problems: Tax Ombud ..

4 minutes ago
 Macron's Erratic Military Policy Shows Lack of Vis ..

Macron's Erratic Military Policy Shows Lack of Vision - Expert

4 minutes ago
 Election Commission directs to take back vehicles ..

Election Commission directs to take back vehicles from former CM Punjab, ministe ..

4 minutes ago
 Short-lived Kuwait cabinet resigns after parliamen ..

Short-lived Kuwait cabinet resigns after parliament disputes

4 minutes ago
 Erdogan warns Sweden on NATO after Holy Quran burn ..

Erdogan warns Sweden on NATO after Holy Quran burning

11 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.