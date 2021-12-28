Police Confirm 2 Children Killed, Four Others Injured in Florida Hit-and-Run

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th December, 2021) Two children were killed and four others injured in a vehicular hit-and-run in the US state of Florida, Broward Sheriff's Office spokesperson Miranda Grossman said.

"Wilton Manors PD, Broward Sheriff's Office, and Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue all responded to what turned out to be a hit-and-run.

Two children were found to be deceased and pronounced deceased on-scene, and four others were transported to area hospitals," Grossman said during a press conference on Monday.

Detectives are asking the public for any information as they investigate the circumstances of the fatal incident, Grossman added.

The ages of the victims are between one and ten years old, Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue Battalion Chief Stephen Gollan said during the press conference.