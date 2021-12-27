UrduPoint.com

Police Confirm 3 Fatalities In Store Shooting In US State Of Texas

Umer Jamshaid 30 seconds ago Mon 27th December 2021 | 03:34 PM

Three people were killed in a fatal shootout in a store in the city of Garland in the state of Texas, local police said on Monday

The shooting occurred on Sunday evening.

"Three (3) of the males were pronounced deceased at the scene and the fourth victim was transported to a local hospital in critical condition," the police said in a statement.

According to video footage obtained by the police, the shooter fled the scene by a getaway vehicle. The investigation is underway, the statement read.

