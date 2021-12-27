Police Confirm 3 Fatalities in Store Shooting in US State of Texas

Three people were killed in a fatal shootout in a store in the city of Garland in the state of Texas, local police said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th December, 2021) Three people were killed in a fatal shootout in a store in the city of Garland in the state of Texas, local police said on Monday.

The shooting occurred on Sunday evening.

"Three (3) of the males were pronounced deceased at the scene and the fourth victim was transported to a local hospital in critical condition," the police said in a statement.

According to video footage obtained by the police, the shooter fled the scene by a getaway vehicle. The investigation is underway, the statement read.