Police Confirm 3 Injured In Aventura Mall Shooting, Several Suspects In Custody

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 9 hours ago Sun 09th May 2021 | 02:50 AM

Police Confirm 3 Injured in Aventura Mall Shooting, Several Suspects in Custody

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th May, 2021) Aventura Police have confirmed that three people were injured in the Saturday afternoon shooting at a city mall.

Earlier, WFOR-TV reported that at least three people were taken to area hospitals after a shooting that occurred at Aventura Mall, Florida around 4 p.m. on Saturday (20:00 GMT).

WSVN said that five people were hospitalized, while others were being treated at the scene.

"We have several suspects involved in custody and being question[ed] by Detectives. We have 3 victims who have sustained NON- life threatening injuries and out being treated at local hospitals," Aventura Police said on Twitter.

According to police, access to the mall will not be allowed until further notice.

