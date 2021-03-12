UrduPoint.com
Police Confirm 30 Students Kidnapped In School Attack In Nigeria

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Fri 12th March 2021 | 10:12 PM

Local police confirmed to Sputnik that 30 students were kidnapped after an armed group attacked a school in Nigerian Kaduna State early Friday

JOHANNESBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th March, 2021) Local police confirmed to Sputnik that 30 students were kidnapped after an armed group attacked a school in Nigerian Kaduna State early Friday.

"As there was an incident here, in Kaduna, 30 students were kidnapped, both male and female.

We have intensified security in and around the area to possibly arrest the hoodlums," Kaduna State police spokesman Mohammed Jalige told Sputnik.

According to Kaduna Governor Nasir Ahmad el-Rufai, the security troops that had been deployed to the site were able to rescue 180 people, but 30 students were still reported as missing. Families of abducted students were notified.

