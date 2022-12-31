UrduPoint.com

Police Confirm Arrest, Charges Against Suspect In Murders Of 4 Idaho College Students

Muhammad Irfan Published December 31, 2022 | 03:10 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st December, 2022) A 28-year-old man was arrested in Pennsylvania and charged in connection with the murders of four college students in the city of Moscow, Idaho, last month, Moscow Police Chief James Fry said.

"Detectives arrested 28-year-old Bryan Christopher Kohberger in Albrightsville, Pennsylvania, on a warrant for the murders of Ethan (Chapin), Xana (Kernodle), Madison (Mogen) and Kaylee (Goncalves)," Fry said during a press conference on Friday.

The four University of Idaho students were found stabbed to death in an off-campus home in November, prompting an investigation that garnered national attention.

Kohberger awaits extradition proceedings in Pennsylvania, with a court appearance expected on Tuesday, Latah County Prosecutor Bill Thompson said during the press conference.

Prosecutors filed a criminal complaint on Thursday against Kohberger, charging him with four counts of first-degree murder, as well as felony burglary, Thompson said.

A probable cause affidavit detailing the factual basis for charges against Kohberger will be sealed until his return to Idaho, Thompson also said. Authorities found Kohberger in possession of a car in the style wanted by investigators, as well as connected his DNA to the scene of the crime, US media reported.

Kohberger resides in the city of Pullman, Washington, approximately 15 minutes away from Moscow, Fry said. Kohberger attends Washington State University as a graduate student, Fry said. Kohberger reportedly studied criminology, having conducted research on the emotional and psychological influences of criminal decision making.

An FBI surveillance team tracked Kohberger for four days prior to his arrest alongside the Pennsylvania State Police, according to the reports. Kohberger asked authorities if anyone else was arrested once in custody, the reports also said.

Suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

