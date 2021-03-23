UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Police Confirm Multiple Fatalities In Colorado Shooting, Say Suspected Gunman Injured

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 37 seconds ago Tue 23rd March 2021 | 06:20 AM

Police Confirm Multiple Fatalities in Colorado Shooting, Say Suspected Gunman Injured

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd March, 2021) Police have confirmed that there were several victims, including a police officer, in the Monday shooting at a grocery store in Boulder, Colorado.

"We have multiple people who were killed in this incident," Boulder Police Commander Kerry Yamaguchi said at a press briefing, adding that one of the victims is a Boulder police officer.

Police said the only known injury was to the person of interest who is now in custody. The suspect is being treated for his injury.

Yamaguchi refused to disclose the exact number of fatalities, saying the investigation is only in its early stages.

The motif of the shooting remains unclear.

More Stories From World

