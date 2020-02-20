Police Confirm That Hanau Shooting Attacks Left 5 People Critically Injured

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th February, 2020) Police of southeastern Hessen confirmed on Thursday that two shooting attacks in the German town of Hanau had left five people critically injured, adding that the assailants had not been found yet.

On late Wednesday, unknown gunmen opened fire at two shisha bars in Hanau.

According to the Bild newspaper, the attacks left at least eight people dead and five more critically injured. Prosecutors have officially confirmed the death of two people, the Hanauer Anzeiger newspaper reported.

"According to initial information, at least five people have been critically injured. There is no reliable information about motives of the attack," police said in a statement, adding that they were searching for the attackers.

The incidents took place at about 10 p.m. local time (21:00 GMT), the police said.