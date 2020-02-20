UrduPoint.com
Police Confirm That Hanau Shooting Attacks Left 8 People Dead

Police Confirm That Hanau Shooting Attacks Left 8 People Dead

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th February, 2020) Police of southeastern Hessen confirmed on Thursday that two shooting attacks in the German town of Hanau had left eight people dead.

On late Wednesday, unknown gunmen opened fire at two shisha bars in Hanau.

According to the Bild newspaper, the attacks left at least eight people dead and five more critically injured. Prosecutors have officially confirmed the death of two people, the Hanauer Anzeiger newspaper reported. Later, police confirmed the reports about five critically injured people.

"According to the latest information, police can now confirm that eight people sustained fatal injuries," police said in a statement.

