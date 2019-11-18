UrduPoint.com
Police Confirm Three Dead In Shooting At Walmart Store In US State Of Oklahoma

Umer Jamshaid 18 seconds ago Mon 18th November 2019 | 11:25 PM

Police Confirm Three Dead in Shooting at Walmart Store in US State of Oklahoma

Three people are dead after a shooting at a Walmart store in the US state of Oklahoma, the Duncan Police Department said in a statement on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th November, 2019) Three people are dead after a shooting at a Walmart store in the US state of Oklahoma, the Duncan Police Department said in a statement on Monday.

"At this time we can confirm a shooting in Walmart parking lot," the statement said.

"We have three deceased individuals. One female and one male were deceased in the car and one male outside of the car."

Police also said a handgun was found on the scene of the crime.

=On August 3 a gunman killed 22 people at a Walmart shopping center in the Texas town of El Paso.

