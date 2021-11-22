UrduPoint.com

Police Continue Search For Looters Who Robbed Nordstrom Store In California

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Mon 22nd November 2021 | 10:10 AM

Police Continue Search For Looters Who Robbed Nordstrom Store in California

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd November, 2021) Walnut Creek police are warning of possible organized theft after about 80 people stole from a local Nordstrom store in California.

"The Walnut Creek Police Department is actively monitoring intelligence that indicates the group of thieves who stole from the Broadway Plaza Nordstrom last night are considering similar activity later today," police said on Twitter on Sunday.

Earlier on Sunday, the Walnut Creek police said that they were investigating an organized theft at the Nordstrom store.

"Three people are under arrest today following an organized theft at the Broadway Plaza Nordstrom in Walnut Creek last night," the police said, explaining that they received 911 calls on Saturday when "approximately 80 people entered the store and immediately began stealing merchandise.

"

According to police, two Nordstrom employees were assaulted and one was pepper sprayed. One of the three people arrested had a firearm.

"The remaining participants in this criminal mob fled from the area in cars at high speeds," police said.

According to local media reports, about 25 cars blocked the street on Saturday night and looters rushed into the Nordstrom store in Walnut Creek, later getting back into their cars and fleeing with goods.

Related Topics

Police Twitter Criminals Sunday Media From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 November 2021

47 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 22nd November 2021

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 22nd November 2021

2 hours ago
 Egypt welcomes new political agreement in Sudan

Egypt welcomes new political agreement in Sudan

9 hours ago
 Kuwait welcomes signed agreement between parties i ..

Kuwait welcomes signed agreement between parties involved in Sudan

9 hours ago
 Mansour bin Zayed attends Oman&#039;s 51st Nationa ..

Mansour bin Zayed attends Oman&#039;s 51st National Day celebrations

10 hours ago
 UAE welcomes signing of political agreement to com ..

UAE welcomes signing of political agreement to complete transitional period in S ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.