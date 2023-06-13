UrduPoint.com

Police Cordon Off Area Near Miami Courthouse Over Suspicious Object - Correspondent

Muhammad Irfan Published June 13, 2023 | 08:39 PM

US law enforcement authorities have cordoned off an area near the federal courthouse in Miami where former President Donald Trump is due to make an initial appearance in the classified documents case, a Sputnik correspondent reported from the scene on Tuesday

Law enforcement officers could be seen clearing an area near the courthouse where they had found the suspicious object, just hours ahead of Trump's initial appearance at the US District Court for the Southern District of Florida.

