MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th June, 2020) The local courthouse in the southern French city of Nimes was sealed off after active shooting in the lobby left one man killed, local media reported on Friday.

According to the Midi Libre daily, police cordoned off the premises at 8:30 am (06:30 GMT) and firefighting brigades have arrived at the scene as well.

Reports cite passers-by as saying that they heard shooting from inside the building in the early morning.

Nimes Public Prosecutor Eric Maurel told a journalist on camera that the man could have killed himself and that his motives and identity were being investigated at that point.