UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Police Cordon Off Courthouse In France's Nimes After Shooting With 1 Fatality - Reports

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Fri 12th June 2020 | 05:07 PM

Police Cordon Off Courthouse in France's Nimes After Shooting With 1 Fatality - Reports

The local courthouse in the southern French city of Nimes was sealed off after active shooting in the lobby left one man killed, local media reported on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th June, 2020) The local courthouse in the southern French city of Nimes was sealed off after active shooting in the lobby left one man killed, local media reported on Friday.

According to the Midi Libre daily, police cordoned off the premises at 8:30 am (06:30 GMT) and firefighting brigades have arrived at the scene as well.

Reports cite passers-by as saying that they heard shooting from inside the building in the early morning.

Nimes Public Prosecutor Eric Maurel told a journalist on camera that the man could have killed himself and that his motives and identity were being investigated at that point.

Related Topics

Police Nimes Man Media From

Recent Stories

Brace yourself for the Biggest Electronic Sale as ..

34 minutes ago

German Lower House to Adopt 1st Part of Stimulus P ..

1 minute ago

Majority of Russians Agree on Need to Adopt Amendm ..

1 minute ago

Four People Killed as Blast Hits Mosque in Western ..

1 minute ago

Paris Police Officers Stage Protest to Reject Raci ..

1 minute ago

Russia Registers 1 Ceasefire Violation in Syria, T ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.