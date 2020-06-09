Police Cordon Off House of Famous Actor Efremov After Fatal Drunk Driving Crash in Moscow

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th June, 2020) Police have cordoned off a house at Kazarmenny Pereulok in downtown Moscow where famous Russian actor Mikhail Efremov who has been released on bail after a fatal drunk driving crash lives, a Sputnik corespondent reported on Tuesday.

Ambulance later arrived, and doctors carrying a stretcher entered the house.

On Monday evening, Efremov drove his Jeep Grand Cherokee into the oncoming traffic, colliding with a Lada car in central Moscow. The Lada driver, an online store courier, was urgently hospitalized with a closed craniocerebral injury. On Tuesday morning, the man, born in 1963, died.

The forensic showed that the actor was drunk during the accident. Efremov, 56, may face up to 12 years in prison.