Police Cordon Off Square, Gardens In Minsk, Near Sunday Rally Location
Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Mon 10th August 2020 | 10:23 PM
MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th August, 2020) The police have cordoned off a square and gardens next to a stele in central Minsk where opposition rally was held a day earlier, as unrest may continue on Monday, a Sputnik correspondent reported.
The police are patrolling nearby streets and letting people pass through the gardens only after a search.
The car traffic around the stele has not been suspended. Some of the vehicles passing by honk in support of the opposition.