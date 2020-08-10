Police Cordon Off Square, Gardens in Minsk, Near Sunday Rally Location

The police have cordoned off a square and gardens next to a stele in central Minsk where opposition rally was held a day earlier, as unrest may continue on Monday, a Sputnik correspondent reported

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th August, 2020) The police have cordoned off a square and gardens next to a stele in central Minsk where opposition rally was held a day earlier, as unrest may continue on Monday, a Sputnik correspondent reported.

The police are patrolling nearby streets and letting people pass through the gardens only after a search.

The car traffic around the stele has not been suspended. Some of the vehicles passing by honk in support of the opposition.