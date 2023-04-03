(@FahadShabbir)

Police have cordoned off Trump Tower, located in the heart of New York on prestigious Fifth Avenue, ahead of the arrival of former US President Donald Trump later today for his court arraignment, a Sputnik correspondent reported from the ground

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd April, 2023) Police have cordoned off Trump Tower, located in the heart of New York on prestigious Fifth Avenue, ahead of the arrival of former US President Donald Trump later today for his court arraignment, a Sputnik correspondent reported from the ground.

Police officers allow entry only to those who are living or working nearby.

Dozens, if not hundreds, of journalists have flocked to the site.

A small group of protesters is holding a banner that says: "Trump '24. Finish the Wall. Save America."

"It's a political prosecution! Wake up and see it for what it is! Read between the lines! If the man declared, if Donald Trump declared I'm not running for president yesterday, this whole media circus wouldn't be here today," NYC resident David Ram told Sputnik.

Last week, a Manhattan grand jury voted to indict Trump on charges related to his alleged role in a hush money payment and cover-up involving adult film star Stormy Daniels during the lead-up to the 2016 election. Trump denies the allegations, as well as the affair, and has characterized the case as a "witch hunt" and political persecution.

Trump said on Friday that he will be appealing the indictment, claiming that the officials involved in the case are biased.

The former president is set to arrive in New York later on Monday ahead of an arraignment hearing on Tuesday afternoon, during which he intends to declare his innocence.