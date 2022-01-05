Police Cordons Deployed Around Nur-Sultan Administration Building

NUR-SULTAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th January, 2022) SULTAN, January 5 (Sputnik) - The building of the Nur-Sultan administration is now surrounded by police cordons, the situation in the city is calm, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Wednesday.

The authorities have also banned traffic through the streets near the building. Meanwhile, people are withdrawing money from ATMs en masse.